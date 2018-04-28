Here they go again! ABBA will reunite to release first new songs in 35 years!!!
By Beth
|
Apr 28, 2018 @ 5:10 PM

Whoa! ABBA is back together with new music for the first time in 35 years.
The group announced the news on Friday. They got into the studio and recorded 2 new tracks. One of the tracks called I Still Have Faith In You will be featured in ABBA’s previously announced virtual-reality tour.
The avatar technology is meant to make the group like they did back in 1979. That was the year of their final tour.
The song and the technology will debut in December.
Would you go see ABBA in virtual reality?

