Here’s Your First Look at the Mamma Mia Sequel

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! Yes, the sequel to Mamma Mia is on the way and the first trailer has been released to take you back to the Mediterranean and the music of ABBA.

The sequel will update fans on the lives of Sophie, her boyfriend Sky, father-maybe Sam and will dig deeper into the life of Donna and how she came to run an inn on a Greek island.

A teaser poster for the film was released in advance of the trailer release and star of the movie Amanda Seyfried says, “The movie’s better than the original because there’s a depth to it that only comes from time.” The fans will soon be able to see if Seyfried is correct in her assumption.

Mamma Mia- Here We Go Again is in theaters July 20, 2018. Were you a big fan of Mamma Mia? What was your favorite moment?