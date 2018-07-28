Here’s How To Get FREE Lipstick From MAC

MAC Cosmetics lip colors are some of the most coveted makeup products on earth and this weekend you can grab one for FREE.

MAC is celebrating National Lipstick Day by handing out free lipsticks at their stores this Sunday, July 29th.

You can grab one of nine different shades: Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama with no purchase necessary,

Online shoppers can grab a free lipstick with a purchase of $25 or more.

People waited hours in line for this promotion last year. Have you ever waited in a crazy line to get something (shoes/build-a-bear/food/free swag)?