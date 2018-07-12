Who doesn’t like saving money? Dollar menus at fast food restaurants seem to be diminishing in their offers, but you can still grab food at McDonalds for just a buck all summer.
Anyone who puts the Mickey D’s app on their smartphone unlocks access to daily $1 coupons now through the end of September.
Almost every sandwich and burger is there, except for Signature Crafted Sandwiches and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
The app includes a ton more deals as well.
Do you have a bunch of apps on your phone or installed in your browser to grab the best deals? Do you clip coupons to save cash?
Here’s How To Get McDonalds Sandwiches For Just A Buck
Who doesn’t like saving money? Dollar menus at fast food restaurants seem to be diminishing in their offers, but you can still grab food at McDonalds for just a buck all summer.