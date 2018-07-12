Here’s How To Get McDonalds Sandwiches For Just A Buck

Who doesn’t like saving money? Dollar menus at fast food restaurants seem to be diminishing in their offers, but you can still grab food at McDonalds for just a buck all summer.

Anyone who puts the Mickey D’s app on their smartphone unlocks access to daily $1 coupons now through the end of September.

Almost every sandwich and burger is there, except for Signature Crafted Sandwiches and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The app includes a ton more deals as well.

