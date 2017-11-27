Here’s how to pick a live Christmas tree

For many,the weekend after Thanksgiving means it’s time to put up the Christmas Tree.

If you’re trading the artificial one for a live tree this year, here are a few tips from the experts at Minnesota Bob’s Christmas Trees.

Owner, Dave Smith says it’s best to get the live trees in water within an hour of cutting them.

Smith said it’s crucial to keep the water level above the base, “so it won’t dry out ’cause if it does go below, it’ll seal up and it won’t take water then your tree’s going to dry out,” he said.

Smith said a hydrated tree is less likely to be a fire hazard.

Do you think a live Christmas tree is best? How do feel about an imitation tree?