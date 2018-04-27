Here’s why Chick-fil-A employees don’t say ‘You’re Welcome’

Have you ever noticed that when you get your food at Chick-fil-A, employees say ‘my pleasure’ instead of ‘you’re welcome?’ There’s a reason for that.

Legend has it that company founder Truett Cathy stayed at a Ritz-Carlton hotel one time. When he said ‘thank you’ to an employee, they responded, ‘my pleasure.’ That stuck with Cathy.

He thought those two words made the hotel stand out as a luxury establishment and he wanted that feel for his restaurants.

While there is no official rule in the employee handbook to say ‘my pleasure,’ a Reddit user who works at Chick-fil-A said it’s an important part of the culture and they are taught to use “elevated language.”

Have you ever noticed this? Do you think this sets them apart from other fast-food restaurants? What’s your must-have on the Chick-fil-A menu?