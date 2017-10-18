These heroic food trucks are coming to the rescue of fire victims

A company called Off The Grid that brings food trucks and vendors together has served more than 3,500 meals so far to those affected by the harrowing wildfires that ravaged Northern California last week.

Deadly blazes have killed at least 40 people and ruined 5,700 buildings, many of them in Sonoma County wine country and the city of Santa Rosa.

Last week, Santa Rosa city officials tweeted a request for food trucks willing to help with relief efforts, Eater reports. Local company Off The Grid responded in a big way.

“Because of their mobility, food trucks are particularly well-suited to help in disaster relief situations by providing hot, healthy meals to people who are otherwise without reliable access to food, power and water,” Off The Grid CEO Matt Cohen said.

A lot of the feeding is possible because of Off The Grid’s GoFundMe page, which has already raised $30,000!

