He’s Not JUST A BeeGee…He’s Sir Barry!

There’s ‘Night Fever’ and then there’s ‘Knight Fever’ and Barry Gibb knows about both of them now.

Bee Gees member Barry Gibb just received his knighthood from Prince Charles.

Barry, 71, is the last surviving member of the 70’s disco group and he can now be officially called Sir Barry. His brothers Maurice (died 2003) and Robin (died in 2012) would be so proud!

Barry remembered his brothers after the ceremony. Speaking with BBC News he said, “I hope and pray that they are aware of what has happened and that they are proud.”

What is your favorite disco classic? This is my fav!