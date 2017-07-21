Hialeah Man Goes “Bananas” on AT&T Trucks
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 10:29 AM

Jorge Jove didn’t like the AT&T work trucks in front of his Hialeah home Wednesday morning. So, he grabbed his gun and starting shooting out the tires and the engine.  Though Jove began firing to kill only a vehicle, a Hialeah sergeant says he saw Jove fire at an AT&T worker in a raised bucket lift. Hialeah police arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief. He posted $30,000 bond. Police seized the handgun from Jove, who doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit. Jove told police he went bananas!

 

Related Content

And You Think That Beautiful Tiger At The Zoo Want...
We Call This “Pup And Circumstance!”
Christie Brinkley Is Back In The SI Swimsuit Issue
The Muppets Have A New Character
Samsung Note 7 Replacements Are Now Catching Fire!
China’s New Bus System …So Many Questi...
Comments