Hialeah Man Goes “Bananas” on AT&T Trucks

Jorge Jove didn’t like the AT&T work trucks in front of his Hialeah home Wednesday morning. So, he grabbed his gun and starting shooting out the tires and the engine. Though Jove began firing to kill only a vehicle, a Hialeah sergeant says he saw Jove fire at an AT&T worker in a raised bucket lift. Hialeah police arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief. He posted $30,000 bond. Police seized the handgun from Jove, who doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit. Jove told police he went bananas!