Hidden Message Found Behind Wall!

Haven’t you always wished you’d find something cool when buying or remodeling a home? Tearing down a wall and there would be a mountain of cash?! Well, it wasn’t a mountain of cash this San Jose couple found, but it was still cool!

They were remodeling their bathroom when they came across a picture and a note from the people that previously owned the home.

Alex and Jess Monney were in the middle of their renovations when they saw the message that said, “We remodeled this bathroom in 1995. If you’re reading this, that means you’re remodeling the bathroom again. What’s wrong with the way we did it?”

The Monneys are still going through with the updated bathroom, but they want to continue the tradition and leave a note somewhere behind the drywall for the next person who wants to remodel.

Did you ever find a surprise while remodeling? When I moved into one home I found an Amy Grant Christmas CD on a top-top shelf that was forgotten. Not a treasure, but a nice addition to my Christmas collection!