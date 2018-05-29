Authorities in Miami-Dade County have arrested a high school student who reportedly made several fake social media accounts under other students names to send threatening messages to schools.

The unidentified senior from Coral Gables Senior High School was arrested Tuesday morning after an investigation into the threats led authorities back to them.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has since spoken out about the incident saying: “We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats against schools that result in disturbances to the learning environment. We investigate all of them, and we use the full weight of the law to prosecute those who commit these offenses.”

The post High School Student Arrested for making Threats Using Other People’s Names appeared first on 850 WFTL.