High Tech Glasses Help Blind Boca Teen to See

19-year-old Nicholas Roberts a West Boca Raton student was born blind but now he can see thanks to eSight, developers of a brand new glasses that allow people like Nicholas see with 20/20 vision. The glasses cost $10 grand and have two, high-definition cameras that capture everything you’re looking at and then display the image on a screen inside the glasses.

Now he is raising money in hopes of wearing these specs for the Fall semester at Palm Beach State College.

Those who want to help Nicholas you can donate to eSightEyeWear, or their GoFundMe page.

Watch video of Nicholas Roberts here.

