Hilarious #WhatTheFluffChallenge Is A Pet Lovers Dream
By Beth
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 3:30 PM

Your pets are members of your family so it’s only right that you subject them to some hijinks every now and then.
Enter the newest social media challenge…#WhatTheFluffChallenge.
The challenge involves playing a game of peek-a-boo with your pet and then after a few peeks, running away to make it seem like you magically disappeared.
This challenge has pets seriously confused and the rest of us dying of laughter.
What is the craziest thing you have ever seen your pet do?

Comments