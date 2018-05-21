Hillary Clinton Tells Yale Graduates She Made Mistakes in 2016 Election
By 850 WFTL
|
May 21, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Hillary Clinton says she’s still not over the 2016 election.

Clinton joked about it Sunday while speaking at Yale, pulling out a big traditional Russian hat. “If you can’t beat them, join them,” laughed the failed presidential candidate.

On a more serious note, Clinton says she thinks about the election quite a bit and regrets all the mistakes she made.

Clinton graduated from Yale in 1973.

She said that this seems to be one of the most tumultuous times for the nation.

