Hillary Clinton Tells Yale Graduates She Made Mistakes in 2016 Election

Hillary Clinton says she’s still not over the 2016 election.

Clinton joked about it Sunday while speaking at Yale, pulling out a big traditional Russian hat. “If you can’t beat them, join them,” laughed the failed presidential candidate.

She still “isn’t over” what happened in the 2016 election, Clinton said, but she’s heartened to see how much civic engagement it’s spurred. https://t.co/sZ3m0P2R7P — HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 21, 2018

On a more serious note, Clinton says she thinks about the election quite a bit and regrets all the mistakes she made.

Clinton graduated from Yale in 1973.

She said that this seems to be one of the most tumultuous times for the nation.

