“Hilton” the Great White Shark Lurking off South Florida
By 850 WFTL
May 16, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

Two great white sharks are hanging around near the Florida Keys according to their trackers, they are headed north toward the waters off South Florida.

Shark-tracking organization Ocearch says, “Looking at their previous tracks, I think it’s pretty likely they will head back up north along the coast.”

Hilton, a 12 foot, 1300 pound male shark last week transmitted a signal from the waters southwest of Key West.

His significant other, Savannah, most recently sent a ping from the same general vicinity on Saturday, May 12, at 4:42 p.m. according to Ocearch.

Hilton is identified as a mature male while Savannah is an immature female that weighs 460 pounds and is 8 feet, 6 inches long. She’s younger than Hilton.

