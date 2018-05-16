“Hilton” the Great White Shark Lurking off South Florida

Two great white sharks are hanging around near the Florida Keys according to their trackers, they are headed north toward the waters off South Florida.

Shark-tracking organization Ocearch says, “Looking at their previous tracks, I think it’s pretty likely they will head back up north along the coast.”

Hilton, a 12 foot, 1300 pound male shark last week transmitted a signal from the waters southwest of Key West.

His significant other, Savannah, most recently sent a ping from the same general vicinity on Saturday, May 12, at 4:42 p.m. according to Ocearch.

Hilton is identified as a mature male while Savannah is an immature female that weighs 460 pounds and is 8 feet, 6 inches long. She’s younger than Hilton.

Hey @SharkSavannah we’re making headlines! “Two great white sharks tracked near Florida Keys likely to swim past South Florida coast” https://t.co/OHe6l4xuwt via @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/7AVN4pmJa5 — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) May 15, 2018

