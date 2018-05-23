His New Movie Is A Far Cry From The Humor We Expect From Jim Carrey

Whoa….even the trailer is a little uncomfortable. That really is one dark plot. But we won’t be seeing this in the theater. It’s going straight to online.

Jim’s latest movie, Dark Crimes earned a bad 0% review on Rotten Tomatoes.

He seems to be in such an odd place in his life right now. I think his break up with Jenny McCarthy is what I think started his downward spiral. Then his girlfriend killed herself and left notes it was his fault. Some say that his decision to roast Charlton Heston five years after his death was what sent things downhill.

At age 56, the word is that his career doesn’t look to be on the come up if he continues to go the route that he’s taking.

Personally, I like Jim in comedies more so than dramas. You?