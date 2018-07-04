Hmmmmm, do we grill that, fry it or smoke it?

The catch of the day wasn’t dolphin or mahi-mahi for one Florida fisherman – it was a Square Grouper!

Jorge Bustamante was fishing off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday when he reeled in a kilo of marijuana.

The weed was packed up and floating in the water. Bustamante called the Coast Guard who were more than happy to take the marijuana brick off of his hands.

Bustamante said the marijuana was an “early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar.”

