Hmmmmm, do we grill that, fry it or smoke it?
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

The catch of the day wasn’t dolphin or mahi-mahi for one Florida fisherman – it was a Square Grouper!

Jorge Bustamante was fishing off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday when he reeled in a kilo of marijuana.

The weed was packed up and floating in the water. Bustamante called the Coast Guard who were more than happy to take the marijuana brick off of his hands.

Bustamante said the marijuana was an “early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar.”

Have you ever caught anything weird while fishing?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Happy 4th of July from Jen & Bill Avocados Now Being Used In Ice Cream Taco Bell Weddings Are Rising 25 Or 6 To 4 & Time For Me To Fly! Concert fun with Chicago & REO Speedwagon Back to the Future (1985) Sheryl Crow Saying Her Next Album Will Be Her Last!
Comments