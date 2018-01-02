Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer As ‘Today’ Show Co-Anchor

In an announcement by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of ‘TODAY’ and will be making her debut on Tuesday.

Kotb will be alongside Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk for the first two hours of the morning show. Plus, she will still be with Kathie Lee Gifford for the fourth hour of the show.

“It’s 2018 and we’re kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of TODAY,” said Guthrie. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for ‘DateLine’ and has frequently filled in as anchor throughout the years. After Matt Lauer was fired in November over sexual misconduct allegations, she stepped in and became a regular.

On the new position Hoda said in a soon to be released People Magazine interview, “When you click with someone, man, woman, it doesn’t matter. If it works. It works.”

What are your thoughts Hoda Kotb being named the new ‘TODAY’ show host?