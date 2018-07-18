Hold On….IHOP DELIVERS NOW!? I’m Officially In Heaven!

Who’s gonna want pizza anymore when you can get pancakes delivered!!!

IHOP is introducing delivery, now you can get burgers and breakfast delivered to you piping hot, thanks to IHOP’s newly improved packaging that keeps the food hot and pancakes fluffy until they arrive at your doorstep. I want to cry I’m so happy!

300 nationwide locations will participate in the delivery service and by the end of the year, the restaurant chain will have 600 to 700 restaurants on board.

PLEASE have it be the WPB locations!!! Would you order pancakes as often as pizza? AND if they’re open 24 hours, does that mean we can GET them 24 hours a day?!