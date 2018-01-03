More Holiday Celebrity Engagements

Paris Hilton got engaged over the holiday weekend! Paris Hilton is starting the new year off with some serious sparkle. While in Aspen, Colo., for a New Year’s Eve DJ gig, the heiress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor and model Chris Zylka.

Hilton shared the news of her engagement with her social media followers this morning. She posted a photo of her and Zylka on a ski slope, where her beau got down on one knee and offered her a reported 20-carat pear-shaped ring.

They first met at a 2010 Oscars party, but didn’t reconnect until two years ago. They went public with their relationship in February.

Over the summer, Hilton shared a photo of Zylka’s arm, freshly tatted with her name in Disney font.