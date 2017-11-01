And the Hollywood Career Achievement Award goes to….

This year’s recipient of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award is Gary Oldman. According to Dick Clark Productions, he will be honored during the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards ceremony, hosted by James Corden on November 5th at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Oldman’s career spans more than three decades & has seen him receive an Oscar nomination, Emmy nomination, SAG nomination, and two BAFTA Awards. He has starred in such films as Sid & Nancy, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the Harry Potter franchise, The Dark Knight series, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and this year is receiving critical acclaim for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

What’s your favorite Gary Oldman film?

