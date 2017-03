Don’t get us wrong, we love Anna Faris…but now Hollywood has gone overboard..literally. Faris will star in a remake of the classic comedy, “Overboard!” The original follows a carpenter (Kurt Russell) who makes a nasty, rich woman (Goldie Hawn) with amnesia think she’s his wife. In the remake, the genders are switched. Faris will play a working class single mom, while Eugenio Derbez plays a wealthy Mexican playboy she plays the trick on.