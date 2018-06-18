Homeland Security Chief: If You Cross Border Illegally, you Risk Separation

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted yesterday that there’s no policy of separating families at the border.

She said that there’s been misrepresentation from the media and advocacy groups about what’s going on.

This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

But for those immigrants seeking asylum, Nielsen said that there’s no need to cross illegally and risk the separation.

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken a law. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

Do you feel there are “mixed messages” coming from Washington on this issue? What do you think? Is there an actual policy that is separating families at the border?

