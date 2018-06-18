Homeland Security Chief: If You Cross Border Illegally, you Risk Separation
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted yesterday that there’s no policy of separating families at the border.
She said that there’s been misrepresentation from the media and advocacy groups about what’s going on.

But for those immigrants seeking asylum, Nielsen said that there’s no need to cross illegally and risk the separation.

Do you feel there are “mixed messages” coming from Washington on this issue? What do you think? Is there an actual policy that is separating families at the border?

