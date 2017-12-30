Homeless man lands job as barber after free haircut and beard-trim
A homeless man got an incredible Christmas present when he was given a free styling session by a men’s grooming brand, which helped him secure a job.

James McKinnon’s life was derailed when his father was murdered three years ago.

The 22-year-old moved from Norfolk to Leicester for a fresh start and to look for work, but he struggled to find employment and soon became homeless.

McKinnon said the opportunity to get a haircut and a beard-trim “enhanced” his position as a job seeker and helped get him “suitable” to be in a work environment.

After the styling session, McKinnon was able to secure an interview and now has a job with Everyman Barbers.

 

