Honorary Alaska ‘mayor,’ Stubbs the cat, dies at 20

A beloved cat that had been given “Honorary Mayor” status in the small Alaskan town of Talkeetna passed away this weekend at the age of 20.

Stubbs the cat was elected in 1997 as a write-in candidate due to the lack of many viable candidates that year.

“He was a trouper until the very last day of his life,” Stubbs’ owners said. “You are are a remarkable cat and we will dearly miss you.”

Stubbs served Talkeetna for 20 years. He had an office at Nagley’s Store. It became a must-see destination for locals and tourists alike who sought sage council from the cat.