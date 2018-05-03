Hostage Situation Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured After Explosion – Dead Body Recovered at the Scene

(Video: North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda talks to reporters at the scene in North Haven, Conn.)

Wednesday night, a barn behind a Connecticut home exploded while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.

The woman who was held captive escaped and alerted police before the standoff and explosion, according to reports.

Thursday, in a news conference State Police Trooper Kelly Grant, said that nine officers were being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the remains of an unidentified person were found in a building at the family home in North Haven Thursday morning.

In the news conference, Grant confirmed that an autopsy is expected to take place later Thursday and that there is no one in custody at this point.

Police were called to the scene Wednesday evening after the woman reportedly escaped and called the police to report the domestic dispute.

She told police that her husband who has not yet been identified held her against her will for several days.

After hours of negotiation with officers and the SWAT team, the hostage situation ended in an explosion causing a fire that carried on into the following day.

As of Thursday, Police say that many details including the victim’s name and condition and the suspect’s name, are being withheld until authorities learn whether the man died in the blast.

