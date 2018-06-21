House Republicans delay the vote for one of the immigration bills that was set to consider Thursday as division lingers amongst the GOP.

The chamber will instead vote on the ‘compromise’ bill Friday to reportedly give GOP members more time to think it over.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision.

The House voted down a separate conservative immigration bill, Thursday.

Related content:

The post House delays vote on ‘compromise’ immigration bill until Friday appeared first on 850 WFTL.