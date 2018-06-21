House delays vote on ‘compromise’ immigration bill until Friday
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

House Republicans delay the vote for one of the immigration bills that was set to consider Thursday as division lingers amongst the GOP.

The chamber will instead vote on the ‘compromise’ bill Friday to reportedly give GOP members more time to think it over.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office confirmed the decision.

The House voted down a separate conservative immigration bill, Thursday.

Related content:

House votes down conservative immigration bill 231-193

The post House delays vote on ‘compromise’ immigration bill until Friday appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

House votes down conservative immigration bill 231-193 Bucs QB Jameis Winston Facing Possible Suspension Regarding Alleged Groping Charge SCOTUS Clears Way For Internet Taxes Wife of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged with Fraud BSO: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach WPLG: Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach
Comments