The House Intelligence Committee’s final report on the Russia investigation is being declassified but is heavily redadacted.

Republicans on the panel released a summary earlier.

The report is very critical of the behavior of the Justice Department and the FBI.

According to the report, the House Intel committee found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

Democrats on the intel panel called the report a “partisan whitewash” and accused the Republican-led committee of ending the investigation prematurely.

The committee Democrats fiercely opposed the report claiming insufficient witness interviews and evidence gathering to support the report.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, however, is continuing its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

House intelligence committee releases its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign. https://t.co/orsovkgS2S — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2018

Republicans had already announced the main findings last month. An investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller is ongoing, as are probes led by the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees.

The post House Intel Committee Declassifies Final Report Finding “No Collusion Between Trump Campaign and Russia” appeared first on 850 WFTL.