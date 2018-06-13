If you don’t want your kid to have his or her vaccinations you should probably avoid the Houston area.

Although it’s likely you already live there.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have uncovered pockets of anti-vaccine hot spots across the United States, where parents are opt-ing out from inoculating their children, and the Texas city is among the top of that list.

Eighteen states allow for nonmedical exemptions for personal beliefs with increases in opt outs in 12 of them.

Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the school, says this is a huge problem for children who can’t be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons, because “this weakens herd immunity that protects the population at large”.

Do you listen to the anti-vaxx people?

Have you chosen to skip vaccinating your kids?

The post Houston Area Top In Nation For Anti-Vaxxers appeared first on 850 WFTL.