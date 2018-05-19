How Alicia Keys saved Tina Fey

Tina Fey thought she lost some diamond rings she borrowed for the Variety Power of Women luncheon in New York last month.

Fey told the story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how she took the jewelry off in the bathroom so she could wash her hands. When she got home, she realized the borrowed rings were missing.

Fey called the restaurant to ask if anyone had found the jewelry. The restaurant said, “Oh those were yours? Yes. Alicia Keys found them in the bathroom and returned them to us.”

Fey also spoke about the speech Keys gave at the luncheon. Fey said Keys is “so smart and so soothing,”

Have you ever lost something that you had borrowed from someone else? Did you get it back?