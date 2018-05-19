How Alicia Keys saved Tina Fey
By Beth
|
May 19, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Tina Fey thought she lost some diamond rings she borrowed for the Variety Power of Women luncheon in New York last month.
Fey told the story on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how she took the jewelry off in the bathroom so she could wash her hands. When she got home, she realized the borrowed rings were missing.
Fey called the restaurant to ask if anyone had found the jewelry. The restaurant said, “Oh those were yours? Yes. Alicia Keys found them in the bathroom and returned them to us.”
Fey also spoke about the speech Keys gave at the luncheon. Fey said Keys is “so smart and so soothing,”
Have you ever lost something that you had borrowed from someone else? Did you get it back?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle Billy Joel – We Didn’t Start the Fire You Can Now Buy Kegs Of Wine Michael Keaton declares ‘I’m Batman’ in a commencement speech OMG New Backstreet Boys!!!!! Margot Robbie Learned To Skate For “I, Tonya”, Will Reese Witherspoon Learn To Play Tennis To Play Martina Navratilova?
Comments