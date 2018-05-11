How Americans are destroying Italian food – according to Italians

Italians are upset that Americans have messed up Italian food. An article in Huffington Post points out the things that Americans are doing to destroy Nonna’s meals. The comments come from a Twitter feed called @ItalianComments. They share Facebook posts from angry Italians criticizing how America has bastardized their food. Some of the backlash comes from breaking pasta in half, putting pineapple on pizza, one-pot pastas, chicken in pasta and not using fresh mozzarella. How many of these things do you do regularly? Do you think it’s a crime to put pineapple on pizza?

