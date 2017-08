If you ever thought that hippos are cute and cuddly..think again. Here’s proof that the average hippopotamus is quite the badass. Somebody shot video of a lioness in Africa sniffing around a sleeping hippo. Bad move. The hippo wakes up . . . goes after the cat . . . grabs her by the HEAD . . . and tosses her back and forth. Don’t worry…Then they both head off in different directions.