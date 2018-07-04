How Much Money Will You Spend on July 4th?

Fewer people may be spending cash or celebrating for the 4th of July.

The National Retail Federation says more than 216-million Americans plan to observe Independence Day.

That’s slightly down from last year’s 219-million.

At least 153-million Americans are planning a picnic or cookout with friends and family.

Spending on the 4th of July will total nearly seven-billion-dollars on the food for festivities.

That comes out to more than $75 per person.

Fortunately, the 30th Annual Fourth on Flagler is free!!

