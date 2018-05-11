How Old Do You Think That Person Is On That Plane?

SHE’S 91!!! Goodness gracious! Ya know, most 91-year-olds I know are enjoying their golden years. But Norma Howard is not about missing a moment!

Howard took to the skies above Cirencester, Gloucestershire in the UK strapped to the top wing of a vintage biplane at 500 feet.

She’s a retired physiotherapist from Fleet, Hampshire, and beat a record set last year by 88-year-old Betty Bromage. Better try again Betty in a few years Betty!

She took on the challenge to raise funds for Dementia UK, rather than for thrills or record-breaker status.