How to Check What Alexa is Recording in Your Home
By 850 WFTL
|
May 29, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

After Alexa recorded and sent a conversation to an unsuspecting user’s contact, many people are concerned about what has been recorded and possibly transmitted elsewhere by the Amazon device.

If you’re curious what Alexa has been hearing and recording in your home, here’s a quick way to check.

First, open the Alexa app on your smart device.

Tap the hamburger icon on the top left side of the screen to open the menu options. Click on the Settings menu, then find History.

Here, you’ll be able to browse all the commands you’ve ever asked of Alexa, from timers to music requests to general internet queries.

You can also sort the results by date.

If you are uncomfortable having any particular recording in your Alexa history, you can delete it on an individual basis, or go to the Amazon’s “Manage Your Content and Devices” page to wipe it entirely. The company, of course, cautions that doing so “may degrade your Alexa experience.”

