How To Get An Invite To TARGET’s Secret App

If you ever wanted to be a VIP at TARGET there’s an app for that.

TARGET has a secret app called, Studio Connect.

The app lets users check out new products, purchase them before they hit store shelves and even help decide what items make the cut.

The exclusive app only boasts about 600 users who all earn points towards gift cards and discounts for shopping at TARGET.

The app is invite-only but here’s a tip, TARGET tends to pick new members from those surveys that you see on the bottom of your receipts, so if you want in you might want to start participating.

