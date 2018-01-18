Howard Stern To Induct Bon Jovi Into Rock Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions are in Cleveland on April 14th, and it’s been confirmed that radio legend Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi.

Jon Bon Jovi was a guest on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show and made the announcement and took time to share stories about their album “Slippery When Wet” and reminded Stern that the ceremony isn’t in New York but in Cleveland.

“I am so honored you asked me,” said Stern while wishing the ceremony was still in New York.

Bon Jovi is currently touring to support the re-release of the album “This House Is Not For Sale”, which will include two new songs, on February 23.

