What Huge Creature Is Lurking In The Ocean?

A half-eaten shark that washed up on a New Smyrna Beach this weekend has many wondering if Jaws is lurking! A Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue lifeguard snapped a picture of the shark and said it was “definitely” eaten by a bigger fish. The lifeguard believes the eaten shark is either a black tip or spinner shark and it was probably about 5-feet long. A 14-foot great white shark named Katherine was spotted off the Florida coast in January. Another great white shark was spotted in the waters on Feb. 1.