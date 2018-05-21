Huge Ratings and Official Royal Wedding Photos Unveiled
By 850 WFTL
May 21, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Tens of millions of Americans watched the royal wedding live.

Nielsen estimates that 29.2 million of us tuned in to see Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle tie the knot early Saturday morning.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

That eclipses the 23-million who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011.

The wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Diana drew 17-million viewers back in 1981.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex also had close to seven-million interactions across Facebook and Twitter.

NBC had the highest viewership of the 15 networks that aired the ceremony, with 6.4 million viewers.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Ms. Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, will carry out their first official duties as royal newlyweds this week instead of jetting off on a honeymoon. They’re due to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the celebrations marking Prince Charles’s 70th birthday…honeymoon to follow.

