Huge Ratings and Official Royal Wedding Photos Unveiled

Tens of millions of Americans watched the royal wedding live.

Nielsen estimates that 29.2 million of us tuned in to see Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle tie the knot early Saturday morning.

That eclipses the 23-million who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011.

The wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Diana drew 17-million viewers back in 1981.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex also had close to seven-million interactions across Facebook and Twitter.

NBC had the highest viewership of the 15 networks that aired the ceremony, with 6.4 million viewers.

Ms. Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, will carry out their first official duties as royal newlyweds this week instead of jetting off on a honeymoon. They’re due to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the celebrations marking Prince Charles’s 70th birthday…honeymoon to follow.

