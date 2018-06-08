Human Arm Found in Mouth of Alligator in Davie

Authorities are reporting that they have pulled a human arm out of the mouth of an alligator near the area where a woman was said to have disappeared early Friday.

The incident occurred in Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, at 5695 S.W. 52nd Ave.

Authorities say they received a call saying a woman identified as 46-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, was pulled into the lake by a 12-foot alligator while she was walking her three dogs.

The witness added that she did not actually see the woman being dragged into the lake but when she looked back the woman was gone and her dogs were standing there without her.

When authorities arrived they found the woman’s dogs, one of them with a flesh wound but the woman, however, was nowhere in sight.

The police department reported that they could not send their dive team into the pond to search for the woman until the alligator was captured.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was finally able to capture the animal at 2:45 p.m, but residents told reporters that the lake is filled with alligators despite the lake of warning signs up in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.

