Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea.

NHC: 20% chance of named storm in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/cXlRMkB1Y7 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) June 12, 2018

The system is expected to move over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days.

There’s a 20% chance of development when it moves into the southwestern Gulf by the end of the week.

As of now, the system poses no threat to Florida.

The post Hurricane Forecasters Watch System In Western Caribbean appeared first on 850 WFTL.