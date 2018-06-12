Hurricane Forecasters Watch System In Western Caribbean
By 850 WFTL
Jun 12, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea.

The system is expected to move over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days.

There’s a 20% chance of development when it moves into the southwestern Gulf by the end of the week.

As of now, the system poses no threat to Florida.

