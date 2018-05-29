A Harvard study released Tuesday reveals that Hurricane Maria reportedly killed thousands of people across Puerto Rico last year, which is 70 times more than the official estimate.

Authorities in Puerto Rico listed the death toll at 64 after the hurricane blew through the island on September 20, 2017., destroying building’s and causing power outages to essentially the entire U.S. territory of more than 3 million people.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted the study by “using a representative, stratified sample,” they “surveyed 3299 randomly chosen households across Puerto Rico to produce an independent estimate of all-cause mortality after the hurricane.”

In the study, “respondents were asked about displacement, infrastructure loss, and causes of death.”

“We calculated excess deaths by comparing our estimated post-hurricane mortality rate with official rates for the same period in 2016,” wrote researchers.

From the survey data, researchers concluded that the initial death toll (64) was “a substantial underestimate of the true burden of mortality after Hurricane Maria,” and “that the death toll likely exceeded 5,000.”

Researchers also noted that the power outages caused many of the deaths after the hurricane which weakened medical and other services.

Additionally, the study listed a series of factors for the grossly miscalculated death toll surrounding Puerto Rico’s current policies for estimating disaster-related death’s.

Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane, the strongest storm to hit the island in 89 years and one of the strongest to ever hit the U.S.

Click here to learn more.

The post Hurricane Maria killed thousands of people, not 64, according to Harvard study appeared first on 850 WFTL.