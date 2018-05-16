Husband Hit and Killed Helping Wife On Side of I-95

A wife is a widow after her husband came to her aide on I-95 and was hit and pinned by another car that crashed into the tow truck Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

#UPDATE: 1 dead after driver crashes into car, tow truck on I-95 https://t.co/WUeumYNmk9 pic.twitter.com/jfDGkrKRCD — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 16, 2018

The victim who was standing on the side of the road was crushed between the offending car and the tow truck as a result of the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital were he later died from his injuries.

He was identified hours after the crash as Juan Pedro Garcia.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Garcia’s wife, Aleshandra Favre, lost control of her vehicle and crashed on northbound I-95 at Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said Favre called her husband, who showed up to the scene and parked his car on the opposite side of the road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck driver, Robby Sternberg, was preparing to tow the victim’s wife’s car when another driver smashed into the back of it.

“I thought I was dead,” said Sternberg tells WSVN. “I’m just lucky I’m alive right now, talking to you right now.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver who ran into the tow truck attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly captured by BSO deputies.

Troopers identify that driver as Bradley Ruben who faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death and resisting arrest without violence.

Sternberg described the moments leading up to the crash to WSVN.

“I came to load up a lady’s vehicle, and as I was loading up, I got out of the vehicle to tie her car down, and all of a sudden, I see a vehicle come straight at me,” he said. “It pushed me to the side of the highway.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

