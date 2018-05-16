Husband Hit and Killed Helping Wife Whose Car Broke Down on I-95
By 850 WFTL
May 16, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

A wife is a widow after her husband came to her aide on I-95 and was hit and pinned by another car that crashed into the tow truck Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

The victim who was standing on the side of the road was crushed between the offending car and the tow truck as a result of the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital were he later died from his injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck driver, Robby Sternberg, was preparing to tow the victim’s wife’s car when another driver smashed into the back of it.

“I thought I was dead,” said Sternberg tells WSVN. “I’m just lucky I’m alive right now, talking to you right now.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver who ran into the tow truck attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly captured by BSO deputies.

Sternberg described the moments leading up to the crash to WSVN.

“I came to load up a lady’s vehicle, and as I was loading up, I got out of the vehicle to tie her car down, and all of a sudden, I see a vehicle come straight at me,” he said. “It pushed me to the side of the highway.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

