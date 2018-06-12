Authorities in Fort Lauderdale have arrested the husband of a missing pregnant woman for her murder.

22-year-old Cassandritz Blanc was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators found the body of his 6- months pregnant wife 20-year-old Martine Bernard in a dumpster along Northeast 1st ave.

Police began investigating the family after the body of Bernard’s 68-year-old father, Roosevelt Bernard was discovered Monday near Washington and 29th ave in Hollywood.

Authorities later noticed that Martine Bernard was also missing.

Blanc has been arrested and is now behind bars on a first- degree murder charge, however, authorities are still investigating whether Blanc played a role in the murder of his wife’s father.

The post Husband of Missing Local Pregnant Woman Arrested for Murder appeared first on 850 WFTL.