I Can’t Wait To Finally Ride “Fast & Furious Supercharged” at Universal Orlando Resort!! And You Can, Too!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

It’s been open a few months now and I am stoked!  A bunch of my friends have already been on the ride and said it’s awesome!  I love the movies and can’t wait to live the “family” life with Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew!

I’m going to Orlando to do my show live at the Universal Broadcast Center Wednesday and Thursday!  Wonder how many times I’ll sneak away to ride the ride?  I am betting 1o!!

Want to ride it too?  Here’s how!

Listen to Jennifer & Bill weekday mornings for your chance to win 2-day/2-park tickets!

You’ll also be qualified to win the Grand Prize which includes, hotel accommodations for two (2) nights and four (4) 3-park Annual Passes!

You can also sign up to win HERE!

