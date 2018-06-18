I Didn’t Cry During Incredibles 2…But I Did Shed A Tear With The Pre-Cartoon Opener!

Oh my goodness! Incredibles 2 was AMAZING! I knew it would be good, but whoa! Fun and funny and exciting! I thought it was like a real action movie, but animated! It was edge of your seat excitement!

But lordy….Moms…be prepared to shed a tear with the little vignette they play before the movie starts. My son is about to go to college, so I am already prone to tears if something I see triggers me. Well this little cartoon was the sweetest thing you’ll ever see! BRING A TISSUE! Of course my son made fun of me for tearing over it.

Tell me I’m not the only one!!!!