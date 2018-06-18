I Didn’t Cry During Incredibles 2…But I Did Shed A Tear With The Pre-Cartoon Opener!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 12:29 PM

Oh my goodness!  Incredibles 2 was AMAZING!  I knew it would be good, but whoa!  Fun and funny and exciting!  I thought it was like a real action movie, but animated!  It was edge of your seat excitement!

But lordy….Moms…be prepared to shed a tear with the little vignette they play before the movie starts.  My son is about to go to college, so I am already prone to tears if something I see triggers me.  Well this little cartoon was the sweetest thing you’ll ever see!  BRING A TISSUE!  Of course my son made fun of me for tearing over it.

Tell me I’m not the only one!!!!

 

