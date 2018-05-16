I was in the presence of greatness last night…

The rain couldn’t keep me away from the Kenny Loggins concert at Hard Rock Event Center last night! My “Ride or Die”, Alisa and I had an amazing time. Kenny Loggins, who is now 70 years old, looked amazing, sounded great & hit the stage and just started playing! He told great stories between the songs too! He was absolutely incredible. The musicians behind him were flawless. Of course, he did all the hits, Danger Zone, Footloose, This Is It, Whenever I Call You Friend, Return to Pooh Corner, Keep the Fire, Meet Me Halfway & more! It was an incredible evening listening to songs performed by one of the world’s best singer-songwriters!

#bucketlistitem