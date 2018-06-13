Palm Beach restaurant manager Francisco Javier Gonzalez, a father of three who came from Mexico as a teenager was deported and then reentered the country illegally now has to leave the country in three weeks, according to immigration officials.

Immigration officials also strapped an ankle monitor on him telling him to report back in two weeks with proof of a one-way ticket to Mexico.

Gonzalez came from Mexico as a teenager with what he thought was a valid visa. But he was later deported and then reentered the country illegally in 2001.

He said that’s the reason he hasn’t been able to receive his green card, even after falling in love with his wife, who is a U.S. citizen.

The couple has three girls ages 11, eight and six.

Gonzalez said he is his family’s sole provider and doesn’t know what they would do without him.

But he plans to keep fighting for them.

Gonzalez and his attorney are trying to postpone his departure to take his case to federal court.

The post ICE: Local Restaurant Manager Has Three Weeks to Return to Mexico appeared first on 850 WFTL.