I’d like a Zombie Frappuccino, please!

Starbucks might be putting a scary drink into the mix for Halloween. A leaked memo to baristas detailed a drink called the Zombie Frappuccino. The concoction allegedly included a bright caramel apple powder, an unknown pink powder and a pink tinted whipped cream. On can only think the pink would signify BRAINS!!!!
The Zombie Frapp will potentially be available starting October 26th. Starbucks hasn’t confirmed the existence of this sweet drink.
What’s your favorite seasonal Starbucks beverage?
Omd @ZombieSquadHQ Mommy’s work is going to be selling a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO! 😱😱😱😱 #ZSHQ #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/gi3F5NuRsA
— Penny Lane (@PennyDaDoxie) October 11, 2017