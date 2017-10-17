I’d like a Zombie Frappuccino, please!

Starbucks might be putting a scary drink into the mix for Halloween. A leaked memo to baristas detailed a drink called the Zombie Frappuccino. The concoction allegedly included a bright caramel apple powder, an unknown pink powder and a pink tinted whipped cream. On can only think the pink would signify BRAINS!!!!

The Zombie Frapp will potentially be available starting October 26th. Starbucks hasn’t confirmed the existence of this sweet drink.

What’s your favorite seasonal Starbucks beverage?

It’s a zombie frappuccino😆 with whipped cream brains #thewalkingdead #zombiefrappuccino #starbucks #creative #brains #makesomefun A post shared by Paisley Paige (@paigewagey) on Mar 27, 2015 at 9:59am PDT

For the complete story, click here.